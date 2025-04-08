Legal & General Group Plc Sells 80,159 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $402,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,794.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,035.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

