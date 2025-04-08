Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.93% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.21. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.