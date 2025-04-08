Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.18. 949,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,905,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $21,310,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

