Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

