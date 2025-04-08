Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $451.39 and last traded at $444.70. 559,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,221,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.92 and its 200 day moving average is $504.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

