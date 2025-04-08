LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $15.27 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

