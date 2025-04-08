Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 5,228,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,400,411. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2,053.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.