Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.30 and traded as low as $126.85. Marubeni shares last traded at $141.16, with a volume of 46,779 shares trading hands.
Marubeni Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.
Marubeni Company Profile
Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.
Read More
