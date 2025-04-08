Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.87 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.29). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.29), with a volume of 124,834 shares.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £57.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.02.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

