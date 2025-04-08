MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCFT. Baird R W lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 175,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 million, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

