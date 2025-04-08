Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MAV4)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Stock Performance

MAV4 stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.56. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.76).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.62 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 31.71%.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

