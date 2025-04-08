Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $5.75. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,339 shares.
Mazda Motor Trading Down 7.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mazda Motor
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.