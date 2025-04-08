McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 6.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.