McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 6.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $634.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.