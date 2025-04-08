Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.05 and last traded at $122.45, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.45.
Merck KGaA Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
