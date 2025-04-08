MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.45, but opened at $80.52. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 72,094 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 9.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

