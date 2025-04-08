Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.45. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 192,237 shares trading hands.
Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.53.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
