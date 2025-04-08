Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading 16.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 130,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £6.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.45.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

