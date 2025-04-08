Monness Crespi & Hardt Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.48.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 4,001,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

