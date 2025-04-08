Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 178.8% increase from Mony Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mony Group Stock Up 3.5 %

MONY opened at GBX 189.70 ($2.41) on Tuesday. Mony Group has a one year low of GBX 174 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 242.20 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.38.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%. Analysts anticipate that Mony Group will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,409.36 ($137,995.62). Also, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 5,030 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £10,009.70 ($12,741.47). Insiders have acquired 5,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mony Group

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

