Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.20

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 178.8% increase from Mony Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 187.90 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group has a 1-year low of GBX 174 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.20 ($3.08). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Mony Group will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.70 ($12,741.47). Also, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.57), for a total value of £108,409.36 ($137,995.62). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,918. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

