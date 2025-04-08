Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.80

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 25.9% increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 185.20 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.26. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 171.20 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 347 ($4.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £522.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £24,570 ($31,275.46). 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

