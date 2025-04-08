Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 419,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

