Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Price

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 967,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,201. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.89. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,014.75. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock worth $711,422. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

