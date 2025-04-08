Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,840,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

