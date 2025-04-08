Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,636 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,601 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Transocean accounts for approximately 1.2% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

