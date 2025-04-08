Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 3.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.