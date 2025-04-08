Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 1,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nayax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Nayax Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

