Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 241,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 154,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 74,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

