Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Shares of INZY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

