Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 190,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,975. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,025,000. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,471,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 67,024 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.