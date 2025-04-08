Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,025.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.17.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $32.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $900.38. 2,280,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $968.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.26. Netflix has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

