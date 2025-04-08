New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to $4.25

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $3.90 price objective on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.78.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
