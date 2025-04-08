NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32. 17,192,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 56,003,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NIO Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

