Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans GBX 0.30 Dividend

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northamber Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:NAR opened at GBX 26.36 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.10. The company has a market cap of £7.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.10. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.15 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.85 ($0.56).

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.18) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Northamber had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

