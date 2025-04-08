Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,030,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,848,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

