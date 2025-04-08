Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.90. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 2,439,902 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,118.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302,307 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 564,423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

