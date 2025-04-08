Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 1,218,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

