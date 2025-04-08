Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

