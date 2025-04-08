Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

