On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.85 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 197.60 ($2.52). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,406,298 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On the Beach Group Stock Up 5.0 %

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.02%. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton sold 45,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £102,723.12 ($130,757.54). Insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

