Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.54), with a volume of 6902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.37).

Oryx International Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,090.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oryx International Growth Fund news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($73,956.21). Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

