PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,509,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in PACCAR by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in PACCAR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 124,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $15,958,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $88.14 on Tuesday.

PCAR opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.12 and a fifty-two week high of $123.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

