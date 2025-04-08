Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 237,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 284,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICOW. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

