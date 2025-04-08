Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

