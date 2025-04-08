Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 192.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,379,000 after purchasing an additional 432,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 125,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.83 and a one year high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.26.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,544 shares of company stock worth $147,132,028 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

