Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $22.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Raymond James began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 6,355.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.