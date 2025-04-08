PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 2.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $60.19. 4,657,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,326,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

