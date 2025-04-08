Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $4.50 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.