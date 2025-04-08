PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.67 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

