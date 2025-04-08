Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 88.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 363,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,057,000 after purchasing an additional 301,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after buying an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,492,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,428,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 59,989 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

